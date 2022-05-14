CGBSE 10th Result 2022 Out; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Chhattisgarh 10th Result

CGBSE 10th result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board result for both class 10 as well as class 12 have been released on official website. Registered candidates who took the class 10 exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website and digilocker and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check the scores and details of pass percentage have also been attached below.

Here is the direct link to check matric result 2022

CGBSE class 10th result link activated on these websites

cgbse.nic.in results.cg.nic.in

Chhattisgarh 10th result: Here is how to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads "CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the CG Board 10th result or matric result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same, go through it and take its printout for future references

CGBSE 10th Result 2022: Check pass percentage and topper list here

Pass percentage: In the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 74.23

In the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 74.23 Topper list: Suman Patel and Sonali Bala bagged the first position in CGBSE 10th exam by scoring 98.67 percent. Ashifa Shah, Damini Verma, Jay Prakash Kashyap have got the second position by scoring 98.17 percent.

Toppers to get free Helicopter rides

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5 said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The CM made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said