CGBSE 10th Result 2022 Out; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Chhattisgarh 10th Result

Image: Unsplash
CGBSE 10th result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board result for both class 10 as well as class 12 have been released on official website. Registered candidates who took the class 10 exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website and digilocker and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check the scores and details of pass percentage have also been attached below.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5 said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The CM made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said