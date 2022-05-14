CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To View Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CGBSE 12th result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has uploaded the class 12 or inter result on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon. The result has been released on May 14 at 12 noon. To check Chhattisgarh Board 12th result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The result which has been released can be checked by following these steps. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5 said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The CM made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.
"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the Chief Minister said.