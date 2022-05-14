CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To View Scores

CGBSE 12th result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has uploaded the class 12 or inter result on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon. The result has been released on May 14 at 12 noon. To check Chhattisgarh Board 12th result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The result which has been released can be checked by following these steps. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.

Chhattisgarh board class 12 result: Where to check scores

cgbse.nic.in results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE class 12 results 2022: Know how to download Chhattisgarh board class 12 result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'

Step 3: In the next step, click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab

Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. and for class 12 result, click on ‘Higher Secondary Result 2022'

Step 5: Enter roll number and captcha and submit

Step 6: Post submitting, the CGBSE inter results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check CGBSE class 12 results 2022

CGBSE 12th Results: Steps to Check Marks

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker or install the app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Sign in to your account using mobile number

Step 3: In case you are a first time user, click on ‘Forgot security PIN?’ and enter your registered mobile number as well as your date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as prescribed by CGBSE

Step 4: Enter the OTP that will be sent to the registered mobile number and log in

Step 5: After successfully logging in, navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker and look for class 12 results

Toppers to get free helicopter rides: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5 said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The CM made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.