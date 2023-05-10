CGBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Chhattisgarh Board Results

CGBSE class 12th result 2023 has been declared today, May 10. Candidates who appeared for the Chhattisgarh intermediate exams can check their results now. The results are available on the official websites of CGBSE- cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE Results were announced by the School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam in a press conference today.

Chhattisgarh Board conducted the high school or Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, 2023. Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 or intermediate exams were conducted between March 1 and March 31. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm.

CGBSE class 12th results 2023: Know how to download intermediate result