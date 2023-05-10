Last Updated:

CGBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Chhattisgarh Board Results

CGBSE 12th result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE class 12th resutls 2023 today. Here's direct link to check results.

Exam Results
 
Nandini Verma
cgbse 12th result 2023

CGBSE class 12th  result 2023 has been declared today, May 10. Candidates who appeared for the Chhattisgarh intermediate exams can check their results now. The results are available on the official websites of CGBSE- cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE Results were announced by the School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam in a press conference today.

Chhattisgarh Board conducted the high school or Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, 2023. Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 or intermediate exams were conducted between March 1 and March 31. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. 

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th result 2023

CGBSE class 12th results 2023: Know how to download intermediate result 

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'
  • Step 3: In the next step, click on the 'Exam Results 2023' tab
  • Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. and for class 12 result, click on ‘Higher Secondary Result 2023' 
  • Step 5: Enter roll number and captcha and submit
  • Step 6: Post submitting, the CGBSE inter results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference 
