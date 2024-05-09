Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 12 examinations conducted earlier this year. Candidates who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations can now access their results through the official websites of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in. The pass percentage this year is recorded at 80.74%. Mehak Aggarwal from Saraipali has become state topper this year.

The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination for Class 12 students was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. Similarly, the Class 10 or high school certificate examination took place from March 2 to March 21, 2024. Both examinations were held from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.

How to check CGBSE Class 12 Results 2024

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

Look for the "Results" section or navigate to the "Students Corner" on the homepage.

Click on the link that says "Higher Secondary Exam Result 2024" or similar.

You may be redirected to another page where you'll need to select "Main Examination."

On the login page, enter your roll number, which should be provided on your admit card.

Fill in the captcha code or any other verification code as required.

After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

Your CGBSE Class 12 result for the year 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Review your result carefully, and if needed, take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

Additionally, you can collect the original mark sheet from your respective school once it's available.

CGBSE Class 12 Topper List 2024.

Approximately 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th board examinations across the state, reflecting the significant participation and commitment of students towards their academic endeavors. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites mentioned above to check their results.

As the results are now declared, students can finally ascertain their performance in the examinations and plan their future academic pursuits accordingly. The announcement of the results marks the culmination of months of hard work and dedication put in by the students, and it is indeed a moment of both relief and anticipation for them.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates and wish them the very best for their future endeavors. For those who may not have achieved the desired outcome, remember that there are always opportunities for growth and improvement. Stay focused and determined, and success will undoubtedly follow.