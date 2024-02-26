Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 14:15 IST

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board classes 10th, 12th results 2022 likely in May, see how to check

CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 are expected to be declared in the second or third week of May. Paper evaluation is going on. Check latest updates here.

Nandini Verma
CGBSE
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will soon declare the class 10th and class 12th results 2022. The exams are concluded and now students are eagerly waiting for the board results. As per the latest update, Chhattisgarh Board is busy with the evaluation of papers of students. Lakhs of students have appeared for the CGBSE board exams this year. 

CGBSE Board Results 2022: Paper Evaluation going on

As per official sources, around 30% of class 10th papers and 40% of class 12th papers have been evaluated. For fair evaluation system, only 40 copies are being sent to each teacher at a time for evaluation. An evaluation centre has also been set up at JN Pandey School, Raipur, where every morning teachers evaluate the CGBSE board exam copies.

"Evaluation process for CGBSE classes 10th and 12th exams began on March 28. Guidelines for proper and fair checking have also been shared by the board. The evaluators are directed to go through the model answers carefully and provide marks for steps as well," said evaluation officer MR Sawant.

CGBSE classes 10th and 12th Board Results 2022 Date and Time

As per the latest update, CGBSE class 10th and class 12th results 2022 are expected to be declared in the month of May. Tentatively, the CGBSE results 2022 can be declared between May 10 and 15. As per the official sources, CGBSE can declare the class 10th and 12th results in the second or third week of May. Chhattisgarh Board conducted the class 10th exams between March 3 and March 23. The CGBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 2 and 22, 2022. 

How to check CGBSE class 10th, 12th results 2022

  1. Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in
  2. On the left panel of the page, look for 'Students Corner'
  3. Click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab
  4. A drop-down list containing 'High School Result 2022' and 'Higher Secondary Result 2022' will be visible
  5. Click on the desired result link
  6. A login page will appear on the screen
  7. Key in your roll number and captcha and submit
  8. Your CGBSE results for class 10th or class 12th will be displayed on the screen
  9. Check your mark sheet and download it

 

Published April 20th, 2022 at 14:15 IST

