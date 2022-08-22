CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2022: The results for the high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) today, August 22, 2022. All those candidates who took the CGBSE class 10th and 12th examinations can download the results by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary results by using their roll number. The supplementary examination was held for the candidates who failed to secure passing marks in the main exams or didn't appear for them. For the convenience of the candidates, the step-by-step process to download the results has been mentioned below.
The final results for the CGBSE Classes 10, and 12 were released on May 14, 2022. As many as 74.23% of students were declared to have passed Class 10 exams. In the 12th class results, around 79.30% of students cleared exams. The CG class 10 exams were held from March 3 to 23, 2022. The CG 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to 30, 2022.
