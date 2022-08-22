CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2022: The results for the high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) today, August 22, 2022. All those candidates who took the CGBSE class 10th and 12th examinations can download the results by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary results by using their roll number. The supplementary examination was held for the candidates who failed to secure passing marks in the main exams or didn't appear for them. For the convenience of the candidates, the step-by-step process to download the results has been mentioned below.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022: Know how to check

Step 1: To download the Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Higher Secondary Supplementary Exam 2022" or "High School Supplementary Exam 2022" link.

Step 3: Candidates are required to enter their roll number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen automatically.

Step 5: Double-check and print for future use.

Here's the direct link to check Higher Secondary supplementary result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's the direct link to check High School Supplementary result 2022 - CLICK HERE

The final results for the CGBSE Classes 10, and 12 were released on May 14, 2022. As many as 74.23% of students were declared to have passed Class 10 exams. In the 12th class results, around 79.30% of students cleared exams. The CG class 10 exams were held from March 3 to 23, 2022. The CG 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to 30, 2022.

Image: PTI/Representative