CGBSE Result 2022: Class 12 Result Not Releasing Today, Check Result Release Date Here

Chhattisgarh 12th result 2022 date: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has announced that it will not be releasing the class 12 board examination results on Thursday, May 12. 2022. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal confirmed a media organisation that the date for releasing result has not been decided yet. He said, “The board has not yet decided any dates for releasing the results, but no result will be declared today i.e on May 12.” CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal added that the board will inform about the result release date a day before announcing it. He said, “Students must not believe anything until it is on the official website”.

Once released results can be checked on the official websites. The board examination for intermediate students was held between March 2 and March 30, 2022. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. This year, a total of 2.84 lakh students took the CGBSE exams. List of official websites on which result will be released is attached.

Chhattisgarh Board class 12 result 2022: List of official websites

cgbse.nic.in chhattisgarh.nic.in

CGBSE result 2022: Check list of important dates here

The class 10 and 12 result release date has not been announced yet

Chhattisgarh Board conducted the class 10th exams between March 3 and March 23, 2022

The CGBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 2 and 22, 2022

CGBSE class 10th results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for 'Students Corner'

Step 3: Click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab

Step 4: A drop-down list containing 'High School Result 2022' will be visible

Step 5: A login page will appear on the screen where they will have to key in their roll number and captcha and submit

Step 6: The CGBSE results for class 10th will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check your Chhattisgarh board 10th result and download it

Follow these steps to check CGBSE class 12th results 2022

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should go to the left panel of the page and then click on 'Students Corner'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab

Step 4: A drop-down list containing 'Higher Secondary Result 2022' will be visible

Step 5: A login page will open up on screen and candidates will have to key in their roll number and captcha and submit

Step 6: Post submitting the result, the CGBSE results for class 12th will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates should check the same and download it

Chhattisgarh Board toppers to get free helicopter rides

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.