CGBSE Result 2022: Class 12 Result Not Releasing Today, Check Result Release Date Here

Image: Shutterstock
Chhattisgarh 12th result 2022 date: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has announced that it will not be releasing the class 12 board examination results on Thursday, May 12. 2022. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal confirmed a media organisation that the date for releasing result has not been decided yet. He said, “The board has not yet decided any dates for releasing the results, but no result will be declared today i.e on May 12.” CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal added that the board will inform about the result release date a day before announcing it. He said, “Students must not believe anything until it is on the official website”.
Once released results can be checked on the official websites. The board examination for intermediate students was held between March 2 and March 30, 2022. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. This year, a total of 2.84 lakh students took the CGBSE exams. List of official websites on which result will be released is attached.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.
"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the Chief Minister said.