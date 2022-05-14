CGBSE Results 2022: Class 10, 12 Result To Be Out At 12 Noon, Follow These Steps To Check

CGBSE results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE is scheduled to release the matric and inter results 2022 on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The result will be released at 12 noon. Before the result date was announced, many speculations were being made about the same to which CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal told students not to believe anything until it is on the official website

The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. This year, a total of 2.84 lakh students took the CGBSE exams. Official websites on which results will be uploaded are mentioned below. The steps to check class 10 and class 12 result are also mentioned below.

Check where Chhattisgarh Board class 12 result 2022 will be uploaded

cgbse.nic.in chhattisgarh.nic.in

CGBSE result 2022: List of important dates

The class 10 and 12 results will be released on May 14, 2022

Chhattisgarh Board class 10th exams were conducted between March 3 and March 23, 2022

The CGBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 2 and 22, 2022

CGBSE class 10 results 2022: Follow these steps to view scorecard

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'

Step 3: Click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab

Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. For class 10 results, click on 'High School Result 2022'

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their roll number and captcha and submit

Step 6: Post submitting, the CGBSE matric results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

CGBSE class 12 results 2022: Know how to download inter result