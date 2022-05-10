CGBSE Results 2022 Date: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared On This Date

CGBSE class 10 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided the date and time for releasing the class 10 and class 12 exam result. Officials from the board have confirmed to a media organisation that the result is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2022. This year around 8 lakh students took the exam. The important dates and steps to check results on official website cgbse.nic.in have been attached below.

Check important dates here

The class 10 and 12 results are scheduled to be released on May 14, 2022

Chhattisgarh Board conducted the class 10th exams between March 3 and March 23, 2022

The CGBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 2 and 22, 2022.

In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The CG Board 10 result 2022 will comprise the marks details of the students along with grades and remarks. Students should know that they will be getting the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check CGBSE class 10th results 2022

Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in

On the left panel of the page, look for 'Students Corner'

Click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab

A drop-down list containing 'High School Result 2022' will be visible

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and captcha and submit

Your CGBSE results for class 10th will be displayed on the screen

Check your Chhattisgarh board 10th result and download it

How to check CGBSE class 12th results 2022