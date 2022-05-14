CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board Result Link, Toppers, Pass Percent

Quick links:
The CG board has also activated a helpline number to address students’ anxiety related to class 10, 12 results. Students anxious about their Chhattisgarh board results can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm till May 23, 2022.
In the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 74.23 percent. Check topper link here.
Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022 has been released on official website. 79.30 pass percent has been recorded.
In the press conference organized for announcing the results, it was announced that Ritesh Kumar Sahu has bagged the top position in CGBSE Class 12 result.
The Minister in the Press Conference announced that the Suman Patel from Raigarh has topped the Chhattisgarh class 10 exam 2022.
Both class 10, as well as class 12 results, will be released on May 14 at 12 noon.
Candidates should know that they will not be getting hard copy of result as of now. As mentioned earlier, they will be getting marksheet a few days after the result from school. Till then, they are advised to take printout of the result which will be released at 12 noon.
Students should know that they will be getting the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.
The CG Board class 10 and class 12 result 2022 will comprise the marks details of the students along with grades and remarks.
In order to check the results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth
"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the Chief Minister said.
District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Minister Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur.
This year, the matric and inter exams were conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. Reports suggest that a total of 2.84 lakh students took the CGBSE exams.
Before the result date was announced, many fake notices and rumors related to result release date were doing rounds on social media. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal told students not to believe anything until it is on the official website