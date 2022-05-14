Last Updated:

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board Result Link, Toppers, Pass Percent

CGBSE board results 2022: Chattisgarh Board has released the class 10 and class 12 results on May 14 at 12 noon. Since the results are out now, registered candidates who took the exam can check matric and inter results by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check results has also been attached.

CGBSE

13:10 IST, May 14th 2022
CG board activates helpline number to address students’ anxiety

The CG board has also activated a helpline number to address students’ anxiety related to class 10, 12 results. Students anxious about their Chhattisgarh board results can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm till May 23, 2022.

12:50 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE 12th result link active now

CGBSE has activated the result links to check Chhattisgarh Board class 12 results online. For more details click here

Chhattisgarh board class 12 result link 1

Chhattisgarh board class 12 result link 2

12:48 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE 10th Result 2022: Direct Link activated

CGBSE has activated the direct links to check Chhattisgarh Board 10th result 2022. There are 2 links to check CGBSE 10th scores. Click on this link to view results.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th result link 1

Chhattisgarh board class 10 result link 2

12:41 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE class 10, 12 result 2022 out, here's direct link

The official websites have been restored and candidates can now check their matric or inter result by clicking on this link.

 

12:38 IST, May 14th 2022
CG Board 10th Result 2022: 74.23 pass percent recorded

In the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 74.23 percent. Check topper link here.

12:38 IST, May 14th 2022
Chhattisgarh class 12th board result 2022: 79.30% of students passed

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022 has been released on official website. 79.30 pass percent has been recorded.

12:38 IST, May 14th 2022
Chhattisgarh board 12th result 2022: Ritesh Kumar Sahu declared as topper

In the press conference organized for announcing the results, it was announced that Ritesh Kumar Sahu has bagged the top position in CGBSE Class 12 result.

12:28 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2022: Direct link to check scores

Both class 10, as well as class 12 students, can check their board results by clicking on this link.

12:26 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE matric exam 2022: Check topper list here
  • Both Suman Patel and Sonali Bala have secured first position by scoring 98.67 percent
  • Ashifa Shah, Damini Verma, and Jay Prakash Kashyap have secured the second position by scoring 98.17 percent
12:24 IST, May 14th 2022
Suman Patel from Raigarh tops Chhattisgarh class 10th exam

The Minister in the Press Conference announced that the Suman Patel from Raigarh has topped the Chhattisgarh class 10 exam 2022.

12:16 IST, May 14th 2022
Official websites to view results

The result will be released on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. As of now, both websites stand crashed. 

12:13 IST, May 14th 2022
Official website crashes ahead of CGBSE results 2022

The official website cgbse.nic.in has crashed. While visiting the website the dialogue box reads, "This site can’t be reached. cgbse.nic.in took too long to respond."

12:09 IST, May 14th 2022
Check result notification here

 

11:46 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2022: Results declared in Press Conference

Both class 10, as well as class 12 results, have been declared in the press conference. As of now, the official websites have crashed. Students are advised to check the same after a few minutes.

11:35 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE matric, inter results to be out in next 30 minutes

Both class 10, as well as class 12 results, will be released on May 14 at 12 noon. 

pointer
Will hard copy of result be issued?

Candidates should know that they will not be getting hard copy of result as of now. As mentioned earlier, they will be getting marksheet a few days after the result from school. Till then, they are advised to take printout of the result which will be released at 12 noon.

10:55 IST, May 14th 2022
How and when to get the marksheet?

Students should know that they will be getting the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

pointer
CGBSE matric and inter result 2022: Details mentioned in results

 The CG Board class 10 and class 12 result 2022 will comprise the marks details of the students along with grades and remarks.

10:37 IST, May 14th 2022
Documents required for checking results

In order to check the results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth

10:20 IST, May 14th 2022
Air travel is something everyone desires: Chhattisgarh CM

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the Chief Minister said.

10:14 IST, May 14th 2022
Helicopter rides to motivate and encourage children

District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Minister Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.

10:01 IST, May 14th 2022
Chhattisgarh Board Toppers Of Classes 10, 12 To Get Free Helicopter Rides

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur.

09:46 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE class 12 results 2022: Know how to download inter result
  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'
  • Step 3: In the next step, click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab
  • Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. and for class 12 result, click on ‘Higher Secondary Result 2022' 
  • Step 5: Enter roll number and captcha and submit
  • Step 6: Post submitting, the CGBSE inter results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference 
09:35 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE class 10 results 2022: Here's how to check
  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'
  • Step 3: Click on the 'Exam Results 2022' tab
  • Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. For class 10 results, click on  'High School Result 2022' 
  • Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their roll number and captcha and submit
  • Step 6: Post submitting, the CGBSE matric results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference 
09:20 IST, May 14th 2022
Nearly 3 lakh candidates took board exam

This year, the matric and inter exams were conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. Reports suggest that a total of 2.84 lakh students took the CGBSE exams.

09:20 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE Secretary warned students against fake notice

Before the result date was announced, many fake notices and rumors related to result release date were doing rounds on social media. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal told students not to believe anything until it is on the official website  

09:20 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE matric, inter results 2022: List of important dates
  • The class 10 and 12 results will be released on May 14, 2022 
  • Chhattisgarh Board class 10th exams were conducted between March 3 and March 23, 2022
  • The CGBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 2 and 22, 2022
09:20 IST, May 14th 2022
Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022: Websites to check
  1. cgbse.nic.in
  2. chhattisgarh.nic.in
09:20 IST, May 14th 2022
CGBSE results 2022: Check result release date and time here
  • Chhattisgarh board results for both class 10 and class 12 exams will be released on May 14, 2022
  • The results will be released on 12 noon
