CGPSC Assistant District Prosecution Officer Answer Key Out, Check How To Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the CGPSC Answer Key 2021 on December 13, 2021. The answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates can raise objections for the same till December 20, 2021. For more details related to the provisional key for post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer, candidates can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
Candidates must know that the answer key has been released for the written exam that was conducted on December 12, 2021. The Provisional Answer Key has been released for General Knowledge, Law-A Major Acts (A) /minor Acts (B). Candidates can check the important dates and also the steps to download the provisional answer key here.
In order to raise objections, candidates will have to submit documents that would be supporting their claims while raising objections. It should be noted that objections raised by candidates post-December 20, 2021, will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.
The application deadline for the Medical Specialist recruitment 2021 has been postponed by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). The revised deadline to apply is December 30, 2021. As per the official notification, the provision to make corrections in the application form will be available from 31 December to 4 January next year.