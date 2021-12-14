CGPSC Assistant District Prosecution Officer Answer Key Out, Check How To Raise Objections

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the CGPSC Answer Key 2021 on December 13, 2021. The answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates can raise objections for the same till December 20, 2021. For more details related to the provisional key for post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer, candidates can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the answer key has been released for the written exam that was conducted on December 12, 2021. The Provisional Answer Key has been released for General Knowledge, Law-A Major Acts (A) /minor Acts (B). Candidates can check the important dates and also the steps to download the provisional answer key here.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Exam was conducted on December 12, 2021

CGPSC assistant district prosecution officer answer key has been released on December 13, 2021

CGPSC ADPO answer key objection raising window opens on December 14, 2021

The deadline to raise objections is December 20, 2021

CGPSC Answer Key 2021: Here’s how to download

To check the provisional answer key, candidates should visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the Model Answers tab

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to click o the link which reads, "Model Answer of Sahayak Jila Lok Abhiyojan Adhikari Exam- 2021 (13-12-2021)."

Answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen, candidates should go through the same

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to submit documents that would be supporting their claims while raising objections. It should be noted that objections raised by candidates post-December 20, 2021, will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.

CGPSC extends Medical Specialist recruitment 2021 application deadline

The application deadline for the Medical Specialist recruitment 2021 has been postponed by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). The revised deadline to apply is December 30, 2021. As per the official notification, the provision to make corrections in the application form will be available from 31 December to 4 January next year.