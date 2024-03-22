×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:51 IST

CGPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CGPSC PCS Prelims Result: The results of the Chhattisgarh PCS Pre-Examination 2023 have been declared by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The results of the Chhattisgarh PCS Pre-Examination 2023 have been declared by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results on the official website of the commission, psc.cg.gov.in. For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to view the results is also provided here.

According to the notification issued by the CGPSC, a total of 3,597 candidates have successfully cleared the CGPSC PCS Pre-Examination. These candidates will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which includes the main examination followed by an interview. The pre-examination was conducted to fill 242 vacant positions, with significantly more candidates selected than the number of vacancies available.

How to Check CGPSC PCS Prelims Results: 

To check the results, candidates should first visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. 

Navigate to the "CGPSC Preliminary Examination 2023" link and click on it. 

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their details such as roll number. 

After entering the required information, submit the details. 

The results will be displayed on the screen, where candidates can check, download, and print them for future reference.

Direct link to check.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the pre-examination are advised to prepare for the main examination and interview, which are the next stages of the selection process. For further updates and detailed information, candidates can visit the commission's website.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:51 IST

