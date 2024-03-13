Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Services Exam, CGPSC SSE 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the final answer key from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. Conducted as per schedule, the CGPSC SSE Preliminary exam took place on February 11, 2024, spanning two sessions: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM across 28 districts of the state. The Commission is endeavoring to fulfill a total of 242 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

How to download the CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link to download the SSE revised answer key.

Step 3: The SSE final answer key will be promptly displayed on the screen for candidates' reference.

Step 4: Review the answer key meticulously and proceed to download a copy of the same.

Step 5: It's advisable to take a printout of the final answer key for future reference.

For candidates' convenience, a direct link to access the CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key 2024 is provided: CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key 2024

The release of the final answer key follows a thorough examination of challenges raised against the provisional answer key. Candidates can anticipate the declaration of exam results on the official portal in the near future. The final merit list will be formulated based on candidates' performance in the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and a Physical Examination Test (PET) pertinent to the position.