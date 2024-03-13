×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key 2023 Released, Chhattisgarh State Services Exam Results Soon, Here's Link

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Services Exam, CGPSC SSE 2023. Here's direct link to check.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CGPSC SSE answer key out
CGPSC SSE answer key out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Services Exam, CGPSC SSE 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the final answer key from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. Conducted as per schedule, the CGPSC SSE Preliminary exam took place on February 11, 2024, spanning two sessions: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM across 28 districts of the state. The Commission is endeavoring to fulfill a total of 242 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

How to download the CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link to download the SSE revised answer key. 

Advertisement

Step 3: The SSE final answer key will be promptly displayed on the screen for candidates' reference. 

Step 4: Review the answer key meticulously and proceed to download a copy of the same. 

Advertisement

Step 5: It's advisable to take a printout of the final answer key for future reference.

For candidates' convenience, a direct link to access the CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key 2024 is provided: CGPSC SSE Final Answer Key 2024

Advertisement

The release of the final answer key follows a thorough examination of challenges raised against the provisional answer key. Candidates can anticipate the declaration of exam results on the official portal in the near future. The final merit list will be formulated based on candidates' performance in the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and a Physical Examination Test (PET) pertinent to the position.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo