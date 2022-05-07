Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out By May 14

Chhattisgarh board will be releasing the class 10 as well as class 12 results by May 14, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

Ruchika Kumari
Chhattisgarh

Image: Shutterstock/representative


Chhattisgarh board results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 and class 12 exam results by May 14, 2022. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal told a media organization that the class 10, and 12 results will be announced next week. He also said that the evaluation process is about to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be announced by Saturday, May 14," the secretary confirmed." Once released, registered candidates who took the class 10 or 12 exam will be able to check the results once released. It will be uploaded on the official website cgbse.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. 

Chhattisgarh board toppers of classes 10, 12 to get free helicopter rides

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the chief minister said.

Step-by-step guide to check class 10th results and 12th results

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference
