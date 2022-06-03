Chhattisgarh SOS Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Class 10, 12 Results

Chhattisgarh Open Schooling Result: Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur, has released the much-awaited CG SOS Results 2022 today, June 3, on the official website. All those students who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of the CG Board-sos.cg.nic.in. According to reports, around 1.5 lakh students have been eagerly for the declaration of the CG SOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the CG SOS Results 2022. This year, the Chhattisgarh Board held the class 12 exam in the month of May. The CG SOS class 10th exam was held from April 2 to April 30. The practical exams were concluded on May 2.

Chhattisgarh SOS Result 2022 Announced

List of websites to check CG SOS Results 2022

sos.cg.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

indiaresults.com etc.

Chhattisgarh SOS Result 2022 | Here's how to check CG SOS Result 2022 online

Step 1: To check the Chhattisgarh SOS Result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - sos.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Chhattisgarh Board SOS result 2022 link

Step 3: Candidates, then need to select class 10 or class 12 SOS Result from the available option

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and captcha code if asked

Step 5: Your CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future needs

NOTE: For more details and fresh updates on Chhattisgarh Board Open School results, please visit the websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative