CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 At 4 Pm Today: Where And How To Check Class 12th Result

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023: The results for the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results 2023 will be declared today, June 8, 2023. The result will be declared at 4 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials.
The Odisha class 12th arts stream results will be announced at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar via a press conference. The result link will be available on the website after the result is announced. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned a list of websites and step-by-step process to download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 online.
CHSE Odisha +2 arts exams were held between March 2 and April 5. CHSE Odisha declared the class 12th science and commerce streams results on May 31. 84.93% of science stream students passed the exam. 81.12% of commerce students passed the exam.
In the year 2022, the pass percentage for science, commerce, and arts streams was 94.12%, 89.2%, and 82.10%. respectively. Odisha Board has already declared the class 10th results. This year, a total of 96.19% passed the matric exam. Around 5.2 lakh students took the exam out of which 5.12 lakh passed.
