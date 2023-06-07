CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result Date 2023: Class 12th Arts Stream Result Expected On June 8

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result Date: The results for the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results 2023 are expected to be declared tomorrow, June 8, 2023. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials.

The Odisha class 12th arts result date and time will be announced officially soon. Like every year, this year also, the CHSE arts results will be announced at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar via a press conference. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned a step-by-step process to download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023

CHSE 12th Arts result from 2023 Official websites

chseodisha nic.in orissaresults.nic.in samsodisha.gov.in

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Here's how to check CHSE Odisha arts stream result

Step 1: To check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result, candidates need to visit the official website - chseodisha nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Odisha +2 arts result link

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The CHSE Odisha +2 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

CHSE Odisha +2 arts exams were conducted between March 2 and April 5. Last month CHSE Odisha declared the class 12th science and commerce streams results on May 31. 84.93% of science stream students passed the exam. 81.12% of commerce students passed the exam.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage for science, commerce, and arts streams was 94.12%, 89.2%, and 82.10%. respectively. Odisha Board has already declared the class 10th results. This year, a total of 96.19% passed the matric exam. Around 5.2 lakh students took the exam out of which 5.12 lakh passed.