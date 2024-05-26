Advertisement

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the results for Class 12th or HS (+2) examinations. Students can access their CHSE Odisha 12th results on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in using their registration number and roll number. Notably, the results for Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been released simultaneously.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2024: Pass Percentages

The pass percentages for each stream are as follows: 80.95% for Arts, 82.27% for Commerce, and 86.93% for Science.

In addition to these websites, students can also find their Odisha HS +2 results on the HS School e-space and DigiLocker.

Direct link to check result.

This year, a total of approximately 3.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 final exams, including 3.59 lakh regular students and 25,000 ex-regular students, across 1,160 test centers throughout the state. The CHSE Odisha HS (+2) exams were conducted in two phases between February 16 and March 20.

Earlier today, the Odisha board announced the Class 10 results. Out of the 541,061 students who appeared for the Matric exams, an impressive 530,153 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 96.07%.

Last year, in the HS Science exam, a total of 39,573 students achieved first division, while 24,257 students secured second division, and 14,852 students received third division.

Here's how students can check their CHSE Odisha 12th results:

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link on the homepage. Enter your login details and click on submit. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download and print your results for future reference.

With the results now available, students are advised to check their scores promptly and plan their next steps accordingly. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!