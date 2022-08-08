CHSE Odisha Art Result Out: 82.80% Of Students Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 has been released today, August 8, 2022. To check results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.
This year, a total of 2.13 lakh students appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts examination. Of these, 1.71 lakh students passed in CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts examination. The overall pass percentage in Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022 is 82.80 per cent.
This time, the Odisha Class 12 board exams were held between April 28 to May 31, 2022. More than 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams. CHSE declared Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27, 2022. A total of 78,077 candidates had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 students in the Commerce stream. The pass per cent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the overall pass percentage for 12th science is 94. 12.
Image: Shutterstock/Representative