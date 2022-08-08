CHSE Odisha Art Result Out: 82.80% Of Students Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 has been released today, August 8, 2022. To check results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Arts Result 2022: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 2.13 lakh students appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts examination. Of these, 1.71 lakh students passed in CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts examination. The overall pass percentage in Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022 is 82.80 per cent.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

chseodisha nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's how to check CHSE Odisha arts stream result

Step 1: To check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result, candidates need to visit the official website - chseodisha nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

Here's the direct link to check the CHSE Odisha Art Result - CLICK HERE

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022: Details mentioned in Scorecard

1. Personal Details

2. School Name

3. Date of Birth

4. Roll Number

5. Subject Name

6. Subject Code

7. Result Status

8. Marks

9. Total Marks Obtained

10. Percentage

More details

This time, the Odisha Class 12 board exams were held between April 28 to May 31, 2022. More than 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams. CHSE declared Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27, 2022. A total of 78,077 candidates had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 students in the Commerce stream. The pass per cent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the overall pass percentage for 12th science is 94. 12.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative