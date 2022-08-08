Last Updated:

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 12th Results To Be Declared Soon

The results for the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared today, August 8, 2022, at 4 pm. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials. Once released, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.

14:34 IST, August 8th 2022
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: 3,21,508 students appeared in the exam

A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Class 12 board exams. 

14:31 IST, August 8th 2022
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's how to download results

Step 1: To download the CHSE Class 12 Arts Result, candidates are required to visit the official website-orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts, Vocational stream

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number and roll number

Step 4: HS, 12th Arts stream results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download HS, 12th exam scorecard, and take a printout for further references.

14:11 IST, August 8th 2022
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: List of websites to check scores
  1. chseodisha nic.in
  2. orissaresults.nic.in
  3. samsodisha.gov.in
14:09 IST, August 8th 2022
Pass percentage

In order to qualify for the examination, students must receive at least 30% in each subject and an overall average of 33% to be eligible for the exam. Students who fail one or more subjects may sit for the supplementary exam.

14:09 IST, August 8th 2022
Class 12 Odisha Arts Results to be announced at a press conference

Like every year, this year also, the CHSE arts results will be announced at the CHSE office, Bhubaneswar, via a press conference.

14:09 IST, August 8th 2022
CHSE 12th Result date and time confirmed by State Education Minister

Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash confirmed the date and timing of the declaration of CHSE 12th Arts Results.

14:09 IST, August 8th 2022
CHSE 12th Results 2022: Credentials required to check scores

In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials

14:09 IST, August 8th 2022
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result to be today

