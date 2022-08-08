CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 12th Results To Be Declared Soon

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's how to download results

Step 1: To download the CHSE Class 12 Arts Result, candidates are required to visit the official website-orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts, Vocational stream

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number and roll number

Step 4: HS, 12th Arts stream results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download HS, 12th exam scorecard, and take a printout for further references.