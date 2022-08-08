CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 12th Results To Be Declared Soon

Quick links:
A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Class 12 board exams.
Step 1: To download the CHSE Class 12 Arts Result, candidates are required to visit the official website-orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Then, click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts, Vocational stream
Step 3: Now, enter the registration number and roll number
Step 4: HS, 12th Arts stream results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download HS, 12th exam scorecard, and take a printout for further references.
In order to qualify for the examination, students must receive at least 30% in each subject and an overall average of 33% to be eligible for the exam. Students who fail one or more subjects may sit for the supplementary exam.
Like every year, this year also, the CHSE arts results will be announced at the CHSE office, Bhubaneswar, via a press conference.
Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash confirmed the date and timing of the declaration of CHSE 12th Arts Results.
In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials
