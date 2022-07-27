Last Updated:

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: 89% Of Students Pass In Commerce Stream, 94% In Science

CHSE Odisha class 12 science and commerce results have been released on official websites. It can be checked through various ways by following these steps.

CHSE Odisha

Odisha class 12 results 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the CHSE Odisha result for class 12 Science and Commerce stream exams. The result link was activated at 2 pm but the press conference was conducted at 4 pm. Registered students who took the exam in offline mode can check their results now. It can be checked on the official websites by following the steps mentioned below.

Odisha class 12 results 2022: Science, Commerce pass percentage 

89.20% of students have been declared pass in Commerce. According to the official information, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 94.12 per cent. For more details, candidates can refer to the official website

This year, the result has been released for over 3 lakh candidates. Those candidates took the exam between April 28 and May 31, 2022. In order to check the Odisha class 12 science result and Odisha class 12 commerce result, students should be ready with their 9-digit roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. The steps as well as direct link to check scores have also been attached below.

CHSE Odisha Result LIVE

CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022: Official websites

  1. chseodisha.nic.in
  2. orissaresults.nic.in

Follow these steps to download CHSE Result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam that was conducted in offline mode, should go to any of the CHSE official results portals
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2022’
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by captcha code
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference
  • Here is the direct link to check scores online

Follow these steps to check result via SMS

  • Step 1. Open the SMS app
  • Step 2. Type ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’
  • Step 3. Send it to 56263
  • Step 4. Your results will be displayed through an SMS
