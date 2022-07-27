CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: 89% Of Students Pass In Commerce Stream, 94% In Science

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Odisha class 12 results 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the CHSE Odisha result for class 12 Science and Commerce stream exams. The result link was activated at 2 pm but the press conference was conducted at 4 pm. Registered students who took the exam in offline mode can check their results now. It can be checked on the official websites by following the steps mentioned below.
89.20% of students have been declared pass in Commerce. According to the official information, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 94.12 per cent. For more details, candidates can refer to the official website
This year, the result has been released for over 3 lakh candidates. Those candidates took the exam between April 28 and May 31, 2022. In order to check the Odisha class 12 science result and Odisha class 12 commerce result, students should be ready with their 9-digit roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. The steps as well as direct link to check scores have also been attached below.