CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Arts Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: The results for the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result will be declared on Aug 7, 2022

Amrit Burman
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: The results for the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Once released, students can check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials.

The date and time of the declaration of the result were confirmed by the Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash. Like every year, this year also, the CHSE arts results will be announced at the CHSE office, Bhubaneswar, via a press conference. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step-by-step process to download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022.

Pass percentage

  • In order to qualify for the examination, students must receive at least 30% in each subject and an overall average of 33% to be eligible for the exam. Students who fail one or more subjects may sit for the supplementary exam.

CHSE 12th Arts result from 2022 Official websites

  1. chseodisha nic.in
  2. orissaresults.nic.in
  3. samsodisha.gov.in

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Here's how to check CHSE Odisha arts stream result

  • Step 1: To check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result, candidates need to visit the official website - chseodisha nic. in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their credentials such as roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button
  • Step 5: The results will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

More details

This time, the Odisha Class 12 board exams were held between April 28 to May 31, 2022. More than 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams. CHSE declared Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27, 2022. A total of 78,077 candidates had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 students in Commerce stream. The pass percent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the overall pass percent for 12th science is 94. 12 percent.

