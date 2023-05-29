CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 DATE: Know When To Expect Odisha CHSE 12th Results

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to announce the Odisha CHSE exam results 2023 this week. As per official sources, the Odisha class 12th board results will be declared before May 31. Once released, it can be accessed at orissaresults.nic.in.

In order to check the scorecards, students would have to enter their roll number and password on the result portal to log in. Around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE 12th exams. The Odisha class 12th Commerce exams began on March 2 and concluded on April 4. The arts stream exam began on March 2 and concluded on April 5, and for the Science stream the exam began on March 1 and ended on April 4.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the CHSE official results portal- orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2023’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by a captcha code

Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2023 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage for science, commerce, and arts streams was 94.12%, 89.2%, and 82.10%. respectively. Odisha Board has already declared the class 10th results. This year, a total of 96.19% passed the matric exam. Around 5.2 lakh students took the exam out of which 5.12 lakh passed.