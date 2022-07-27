CHSE Odisha Result 2022: HS Arts Result 2022 To Be Out On August 8, Check Details

CHSE Odisha Result: The results for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) for Arts and Vocational streams will be released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on August 8, announced Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today. Once declared, candidates will be able to check it by visiting these websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates should be aware that they are required to enter their registration number and roll number to view the CHSE Result 2022. This time, Class 12 exams were held in offline mode from April 28 to May 28 in the morning shift. All those candidates who have not cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exam.

Odisha Class 12th Arts Result | Websites to check CHSE Odisha Arts Result

orissaresults.nic.in chseodisha.nic.in indiaresults.com

Pass percentage

Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's how to download results

Step 1: To download the CHSE Class 12 Arts Result, candidates are required to visit the official website-orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts, Vocational stream

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number and roll number

Step 4: HS, 12th Arts stream results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download HS, 12th exam scorecard, and take a printout for further references.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Commerce Result

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha today announced the CHSE Odisha result for class 12 Science and Commerce stream exams. 89.20% of students have been declared pass in Commerce. According to the official information, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 94.12 per cent.

Image: PTI/ Representative