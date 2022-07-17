Last Updated:

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Know Alternative Ways To Check CISCE Class 10 Results

CISCE 10th Result 2022 will be released on July 17, 2022. Once the result is released, it will be available for download on various platforms.

ICSE result 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE, on its website has mentioned that the class 10 result will be released on July 17, 2022. The result will be released in the evening at 5 pm. Once the result is released, students will be able to check their scores by following the steps mentioned below. A list of official websites on which result will be released, steps to check result via SMS, and DigiLocker are mentioned below.

A notification on official website reads, "ICSE results will be published on17/07/2022 05:00 PM IST."

ICSE Class 10 result LIVE Updates 

ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Websites to check

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check class 10 or matric result 

  • Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option
  • Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation
  • Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result
  • Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

CISCE ICSE Result 2022 can be checked through SMS, here's how

  • Step 1: Candidates should open the message app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883 
  • Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper

Here's how to check ICSE Result on DigiLocker

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should open the DigiLocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in
  • Step 2: They should create their account by providing the required details and mobile number 
  • Step 3: Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent to the mobile number 
  • Step 4: Once the ID is created, students should log in using the credentials
  • Step 5: They should choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list
  • Step 6: Candidates will have to provide their unique ID or roll number as required and submit
  • Step 7: Post submitting the details, the digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, download it
