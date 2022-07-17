ICSE 10th Result 2022: Know Alternative Ways To Check CISCE Class 10 Results

ICSE result 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE, on its website has mentioned that the class 10 result will be released on July 17, 2022. The result will be released in the evening at 5 pm. Once the result is released, students will be able to check their scores by following the steps mentioned below. A list of official websites on which result will be released, steps to check result via SMS, and DigiLocker are mentioned below.

A notification on official website reads, "ICSE results will be published on17/07/2022 05:00 PM IST."

ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Websites to check

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check class 10 or matric result

Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option

Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation

Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

CISCE ICSE Result 2022 can be checked through SMS, here's how

Step 1: Candidates should open the message app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883

Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper

