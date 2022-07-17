ICSE 10th Result 2022: Know Alternative Ways To Check CISCE Class 10 Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
ICSE result 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE, on its website has mentioned that the class 10 result will be released on July 17, 2022. The result will be released in the evening at 5 pm. Once the result is released, students will be able to check their scores by following the steps mentioned below. A list of official websites on which result will be released, steps to check result via SMS, and DigiLocker are mentioned below.
A notification on official website reads, "ICSE results will be published on17/07/2022 05:00 PM IST."