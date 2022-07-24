CISCE Class 12 Results 2022: 18 Candidates Share Top Rank; Girls Outshine Boys By Small Margin

Eighteen candidates have shared the top rank in CISCE class 12 examination with a score of 99.75 per cent, according to results announced on Sunday. The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said. In a first, the board conducted the exams in two terms.

Explaining the result computation formula, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said, the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing and art.

“These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/ project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject,” he added.