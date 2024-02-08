CISF Constable Tradesmen Result 2023 declared, DME admit card released, check here

Advertisement

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has declared the results of the recruitment examination for Constable Tradesmen vacancies. Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results by visiting the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The commission has successfully compiled a comprehensive list that outlines the names of candidates who have made it to the next stage of the recruitment process - the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) round. In an encouraging development, a total of 1,003 candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination under various trades, as delineated in the list released by CISF.

How to check CISF Constable Result

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of CISF by typing cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in in your web browser.

Navigate to Results Section: Look for the section on the website that is specifically dedicated to results or recruitment updates. This is usually found in the "Latest News" or "Notifications" section.

Access the Result PDF: Find and click on the link that leads to the result PDF for the Constable Tradesmen recruitment examination. The PDF will likely contain the names of shortlisted candidates.

Check for Your Name: Open the PDF and search for your name or roll number in the list. The document will provide details about candidates who have qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination.

Download Admit Card: If you find your name on the list, proceed to download the admit card for the Detailed Medical Examination. Look for a separate link or section that leads to the admit card download page.

Enter Registration ID and Password: On the admit card download page, you may be required to enter your registration ID and password (credentials provided during the application process) to access and download the admit card.

Verify Details: Once the admit card is downloaded, carefully review all the details mentioned on it, including the examination center, reporting time, and any specific instructions.

Print the Admit Card: After verifying the details, print a hard copy of the admit card. It's essential to carry this printed copy to the Detailed Medical Examination as it serves as your entry pass.

Follow Additional Instructions: Pay attention to any additional instructions provided by CISF regarding the Detailed Medical Examination. Ensure you adhere to the reporting time and carry all the necessary documents as mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

Direct link to check CISF Constable Results 2023.

CISF Constable tradesmen DME admit card out

Moreover, the commission has not only announced the results but has also facilitated the next phase by releasing admit cards for the Constable Tradesmen medical examination. Admit cards can be conveniently downloaded from the same CISF website using the candidates' registration ID and password, streamlining the process and ensuring easy access to essential information.

CISF, in its advisory, emphasizes the importance of candidates strictly adhering to the reporting time at the designated Detailed Medical Examination Centre mentioned in their e-Admit Card. Additionally, candidates are reminded to bring all necessary documents, as specified in the e-Admit Card. The commission explicitly states that requests for a change in the Detailed Medical Examination Centre will not be entertained, underlining the importance of careful adherence to the provided instructions.

As the recruitment process progresses, candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly visiting the CISF official website for any further updates or announcements. This commitment to communication ensures that candidates are well-informed throughout the process, contributing to a fair and transparent recruitment procedure.