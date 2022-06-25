CLAT 2022 Result Released; Check Direct Link To View And Download Scorecard Online

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CLAT 2022 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result on Friday, June 24, 2022. The CLAT result has been released in the evening in the form of a scorecard. The result of CLAT 2022 has been uploaded on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In order to check the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates should be ready with their registered mobile numbers and password. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.
“In its meeting held on June 24th, 2022, the Executive Committee of CNLUs approved the CLAT-2022 Result of UG and PG Programmes and recommended it to Governing Body of Consortium of NLUs for its consideration and approval. The Governing Body of CNLUs approved both the results unanimously and recommended for publication on the website of Consortium. Candidates may login with their CLAT login and download the Score Cards,” reads the result notification.