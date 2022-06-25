CLAT 2022 Result Released; Check Direct Link To View And Download Scorecard Online

CLAT 2022 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result on Friday, June 24, 2022. The CLAT result has been released in the evening in the form of a scorecard. The result of CLAT 2022 has been uploaded on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In order to check the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates should be ready with their registered mobile numbers and password. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.

“In its meeting held on June 24th, 2022, the Executive Committee of CNLUs approved the CLAT-2022 Result of UG and PG Programmes and recommended it to Governing Body of Consortium of NLUs for its consideration and approval. The Governing Body of CNLUs approved both the results unanimously and recommended for publication on the website of Consortium. Candidates may login with their CLAT login and download the Score Cards,” reads the result notification.

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key: List of important dates

The CLAT 2022 provisional key was released on June 20, 2022.

Deadline to raise objections ended on June 21, 2022.

The final answer key has been released on June 24, 2022

Result has been released on June 24, 2022

CLAT 2022 Result: How to check CLAT results

Step 1: In order to download CLAT results, candidates should go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download scores online (Click here)

CLAT 2022 answer key: Here is how to download final answer key