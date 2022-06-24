CLAT 2022 Results Likely To Be Out Today; Here's Direct Link To Check, Download Scores

CLAT 2022 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result on Friday, June 24, 2022. The CLAT result will be released in the form of scorecard. Once announced, the result of CLAT 2022 will be uploaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In order to check the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates will have to be ready with their registered mobile numbers and password.

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key: List of important dates

The CLAT 2022 provisional key was released on June 20, 2022.

Deadline to raise objections ended on June 21, 2022.

The final answer key has been released on June 24, 2022

Result is expected to be out on June 24, 2022

CLAT 2022 answer key: Here is how to download final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the answer key link.

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download the same.

Step 4: Take its printout for future reference.

CLAT 2022 Result: How to check CLAT results

Step 1: In order to download CLAT results, candidates should go to the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for the correct answer and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers. It is expected that the cut-off marks for the CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs. As per the reports, it is expected that the CLAT final result 2022 is likely to be declared in the fourth week of June 2022. Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.