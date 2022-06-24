CLAT 2022 Results Likely To Be Out Today; Here's Direct Link To Check, Download Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CLAT 2022 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result on Friday, June 24, 2022. The CLAT result will be released in the form of scorecard. Once announced, the result of CLAT 2022 will be uploaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In order to check the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates will have to be ready with their registered mobile numbers and password.
Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for the correct answer and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers. It is expected that the cut-off marks for the CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs. As per the reports, it is expected that the CLAT final result 2022 is likely to be declared in the fourth week of June 2022. Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.