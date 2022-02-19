CMA December Result 2021 Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CMA December Result 2021: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA December result on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The CMA result has been released in the second half at around 2 pm. Candidates who appeared in CMA Intermediate and Final exams and were waiting for results can check results now. It can be accessed at any of the official websites mentioned below.
These CMA Inter and Final papers were based on 2016 Syllabus. In order to download results, candidates should be ready with their registration number. They can also check the step-by-step guide to check ICMAI results.
As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 was conducted in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus was followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 was conducted in online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 was conducted for 100 marks and had 50 MCQs.