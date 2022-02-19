Last Updated:

CMA December Result 2021 Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Scores

CMA December Result 2021 has been released on official websites. It can be checked by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

CMA December Result 2021

CMA December Result 2021: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA December result on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The CMA result has been released in the second half at around 2 pm. Candidates who appeared in CMA Intermediate and Final exams and were waiting for results can check results now. It can be accessed at any of the official websites mentioned below.

ICMAI CMA Result: Websites to check

  1. icmai.in
  2. examicmai.org

These CMA Inter and Final papers were based on 2016 Syllabus. In order to download results, candidates should be ready with their registration number. They can also check the step-by-step guide to check ICMAI results. 

CMA December Result 2021: Here is how to check

  • To check Intermediate and Final results, candidates will have to go to any of the websites mentioned above
  • On the Homepage, candidates will have an option of clicking on either of the links that reads, 'CMA Intermediate Result' or CMA 'Final Result.'
  • Candidates will then have to enter their registration number to login
  • The CMA December Result 2021 for the selected course will be displayed on screen
  • Download and print a copy for future references

CMA 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 was conducted in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus was followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 was conducted in online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 was conducted for 100 marks and had 50 MCQs. 

CMA December Result 2021: Direct Links

