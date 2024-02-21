Advertisement

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the comprehensive result analysis for the CMA examinations held in December 2023, shedding light on the accomplishments of candidates pursuing both the Intermediate and Final levels under syllabus 2016 and 2022. The statistics delineate the success rates across various groups, providing a detailed snapshot of candidates' performance.

In the CMA Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2016, Group-I witnessed a pass percentage of 10.82%, while Group-II demonstrated a commendable 32.25% pass rate. For candidates tackling both groups, 6.84% passed in either one, and 6.99% successfully navigated through both groups, culminating in a total of 4,374 candidates completing the Intermediate Course.

Under syllabus 2022, Group-I and Group-II displayed pass percentages of 10.95% and 19.22%, respectively. For those attempting both groups, 10.16% passed in either one, and 18.29% emerged victorious in both groups, leading to 1,474 candidates successfully concluding the Intermediate Course.

Moving on to the CMA Final Examination, syllabus 2016's Group-III and Group-IV yielded pass percentages of 11.41% and 32.70%, respectively. In the case of both groups, 19.52% passed in either one, and 10.53% conquered both, totaling 1,175 candidates completing the Final Course. Meanwhile, syllabus 2022 showcased Group-III and Group-IV pass percentages of 7.68% and an impressive 44.31%, respectively. For both groups, 30.62% passed in either one, and 25.76% secured success in both, resulting in 392 candidates concluding the Final Course. Check CMA result statistics here.

CMA Result 2023 Statistics

Intermediate Examination - Syllabus 2016:

Group-I Only:

Candidates Appeared: 11,720

Candidates Passed: 1,268

Pass Percentage: 10.82%

Group-II Only:

Candidates Appeared: 11,667

Candidates Passed: 3,763

Pass Percentage: 32.25%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

Candidates Appeared: 8,744

Candidates Passed: 598

Pass Percentage: 6.84%

Passed Both Groups:

Candidates: 611

Pass Percentage: 6.99%

Consequent Result: 4,374 candidates completed the Intermediate Course.

Intermediate Examination - Syllabus 2022:

Group-I Only:

Candidates Appeared: 15,629

Candidates Passed: 1,711

Pass Percentage: 10.95%

Group-II Only:

Candidates Appeared: 3,761

Candidates Passed: 723

Pass Percentage: 19.22%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

Candidates Appeared: 5,157

Candidates Passed: 524

Pass Percentage: 10.16%

Passed Both Groups:

Candidates: 943

Pass Percentage: 18.29%

Consequent Result: 1,474 candidates completed the Intermediate Course.

Final Examination - Syllabus 2016:

Group-III Only:

Candidates Appeared: 5,704

Candidates Passed: 651

Pass Percentage: 11.41%

Group-IV Only:

Candidates Appeared: 3,676

Candidates Passed: 1,202

Pass Percentage: 32.70%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

Candidates Appeared: 2,592

Candidates Passed: 506

Pass Percentage: 19.52%

Passed Both Groups:

Candidates: 273

Pass Percentage: 10.53%

Consequent Result: 1,175 candidates completed the Final Course.

Final Examination - Syllabus 2022:

Group-III Only:

Candidates Appeared: 2,278

Candidates Passed: 175

Pass Percentage: 7.68%

Group-IV Only:

Candidates Appeared: 1,449

Candidates Passed: 642

Pass Percentage: 44.31%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

Candidates Appeared: 1,153

Candidates Passed: 353

Pass Percentage: 30.62%

Passed Both Groups:

Candidates: 297

Pass Percentage: 25.76%

Consequent Result: 392 candidates completed the Final Course.

The results showcase the achievements of candidates in the December 2023 examinations, reflecting their dedication and competence in completing the courses offered by ICMAI.