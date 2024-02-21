Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:33 IST

CMA Results 2023: Pass percentage increased, ICMAI releases result statistics; Check highlights here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the comprehensive result analysis for the CMA examinations held in December 2023.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the comprehensive result analysis for the CMA examinations held in December 2023, shedding light on the accomplishments of candidates pursuing both the Intermediate and Final levels under syllabus 2016 and 2022. The statistics delineate the success rates across various groups, providing a detailed snapshot of candidates' performance.

In the CMA Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2016, Group-I witnessed a pass percentage of 10.82%, while Group-II demonstrated a commendable 32.25% pass rate. For candidates tackling both groups, 6.84% passed in either one, and 6.99% successfully navigated through both groups, culminating in a total of 4,374 candidates completing the Intermediate Course.

Under syllabus 2022, Group-I and Group-II displayed pass percentages of 10.95% and 19.22%, respectively. For those attempting both groups, 10.16% passed in either one, and 18.29% emerged victorious in both groups, leading to 1,474 candidates successfully concluding the Intermediate Course.

Moving on to the CMA Final Examination, syllabus 2016's Group-III and Group-IV yielded pass percentages of 11.41% and 32.70%, respectively. In the case of both groups, 19.52% passed in either one, and 10.53% conquered both, totaling 1,175 candidates completing the Final Course. Meanwhile, syllabus 2022 showcased Group-III and Group-IV pass percentages of 7.68% and an impressive 44.31%, respectively. For both groups, 30.62% passed in either one, and 25.76% secured success in both, resulting in 392 candidates concluding the Final Course. Check CMA result statistics here. 

CMA Result 2023 Statistics

Intermediate Examination - Syllabus 2016:

Group-I Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 11,720
  • Candidates Passed: 1,268
  • Pass Percentage: 10.82%

Group-II Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 11,667
  • Candidates Passed: 3,763
  • Pass Percentage: 32.25%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

  • Candidates Appeared: 8,744
  • Candidates Passed: 598
  • Pass Percentage: 6.84%

Passed Both Groups:

  • Candidates: 611
  • Pass Percentage: 6.99%

Consequent Result: 4,374 candidates completed the Intermediate Course.

Intermediate Examination - Syllabus 2022:

Group-I Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 15,629
  • Candidates Passed: 1,711
  • Pass Percentage: 10.95%

Group-II Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 3,761
  • Candidates Passed: 723
  • Pass Percentage: 19.22%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

  • Candidates Appeared: 5,157
  • Candidates Passed: 524
  • Pass Percentage: 10.16%

Passed Both Groups:

  • Candidates: 943
  • Pass Percentage: 18.29%

Consequent Result: 1,474 candidates completed the Intermediate Course.

Final Examination - Syllabus 2016:

Group-III Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 5,704
  • Candidates Passed: 651
  • Pass Percentage: 11.41%

Group-IV Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 3,676
  • Candidates Passed: 1,202
  • Pass Percentage: 32.70%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

  • Candidates Appeared: 2,592
  • Candidates Passed: 506
  • Pass Percentage: 19.52%

Passed Both Groups:

  • Candidates: 273
  • Pass Percentage: 10.53%

Consequent Result: 1,175 candidates completed the Final Course.

Final Examination - Syllabus 2022:

Group-III Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 2,278
  • Candidates Passed: 175
  • Pass Percentage: 7.68%

Group-IV Only:

  • Candidates Appeared: 1,449
  • Candidates Passed: 642
  • Pass Percentage: 44.31%

Both Groups:

Passed in Either One of the Group:

  • Candidates Appeared: 1,153
  • Candidates Passed: 353
  • Pass Percentage: 30.62%

Passed Both Groups:

  • Candidates: 297
  • Pass Percentage: 25.76%

Consequent Result: 392 candidates completed the Final Course.

The results showcase the achievements of candidates in the December 2023 examinations, reflecting their dedication and competence in completing the courses offered by ICMAI.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:33 IST

