CMAT Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download CMAT Scorecard At Cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their CMAT results now. The results have been uploaded on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their application number, and date of birth, and will have to enter the security pin.

CMAT 2023 was conducted on May 4 for a total of 400 marks. The direct link to check the results has also been attached below. See the steps to check CMAT results below.

CMAT Results 2023: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads, “Result of CMAT-2023 has been Declared”. Then they will have to click on link which reads, “CMAT-2023 Result has been Declared”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, the CMAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the results and download the same

Step 6: They are also advised to take its printout for future reference

About CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE - Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges.