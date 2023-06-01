CMAT Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download CMAT Scorecard At Cmat.nta.nic.in

Quick links:
CMAT Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their CMAT results now. The results have been uploaded on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their application number, and date of birth, and will have to enter the security pin.
CMAT 2023 was conducted on May 4 for a total of 400 marks. The direct link to check the results has also been attached below. See the steps to check CMAT results below.
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE - Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges.
