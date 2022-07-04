COMEDK 2022 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
COMEDK 2022 Result Date Update: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to release the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(COMEDK-UGET 2022) result on Tuesday, July 05, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the COMEDK 2022 Scorecard from the official website tomorrow. In order to check scorecards, students should be ready with their User ID and password.
“Test Score Card will be available in Candidate Login from 11 AM of 5th July 2022,” reads the official statement.
This year, COMEDK-UGET and Uni-Gauge were held on June 19, 2022. The examinations were held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The evening shift was between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The steps to download COMEDK result 2022 are mentioned below.
Candidates may please note that COMEDK UGET Scores 2022 will come in handy while applying for the COMEDK counselling later. This counselling will be conducted for giving admissions to students to various courses offered by the colleges of Karnataka. It must also be noted that COMEDK UGET 2022 Result will be based on the COMEDK Final Answer Key 2022. The same has already been released online along with the candidate's response sheets. It has been prepared after incorporating the objections raised on the preliminary key.