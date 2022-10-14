COMEDK UGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates Here

COMEDK UGCET 2022: The round 2 counselling schedule for the engineering programme has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK. Candidates can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website at comedk.org. The COMDEK UGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling will begin on October 16 for the HKR category, per the schedule.

The results of the COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allocation for the HKR categories will be published on October 18 and October 22, respectively. The provisional allotment result for GM seats will be declared on October 22. The authorities released the Round 1 allotment result on October 8, 2022.

COMEDK UGCET 2022: Round 2 Phase 1 Schedule (HKR Category Only)

Publication of allotment result October 18 at 2 pm Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online for (HKR category only) candidates of Round 2 Phase 1 October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 19, 2022 till 5 PM Reporting to allotted Colleges October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 26, 2022 till 5 PM Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 1 ( HKR category Only) October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 26, 2022 till 5 PM

COMEDK UGCET 2022: Round 2 Phase 2 Schedule (GM Category)

Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form October 20, 2022 at 3 PM to October 21, 2022 till 5 PM Publication of allotment result October 22, 2022 at 5 PM Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 Phase 2(GM seats) October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 24, 2022 till 5 PM Reporting to allotted Colleges October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 25, 2022 till 5 PM Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 2 October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 26, 2022 till 5 PM

