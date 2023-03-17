CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 Out, ASI Admit Card Also Released; See How To Check

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) issued the answer key on March 17 for the candidates who appeared in the exam for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). The online exam was conducted from February 22 to March 11, 2023, in online mode. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the answer key from the official website- crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF recruitment unit conducted the exam to hire candidates for as many as 1,315 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial). The candidates must note that the answer key is provisional and those who find objections against any answer can raise objections from March 17 to 20 in online mode. The link to raise objections will be removed after the reflected timeline.

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

The candidates who have appeared in the CRPF Head Constable (Ministerial) examination 2023 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the answer key.

Candidates must visit the official website at crpf.gov.in. A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads, 'Objection against the question and answer Key related to the exam of Head Constable (Ministerial) in CRPF'. Login to the account using the necessary credentials. The answer key will appear on the screen. Check and download the same. Candidates can also raise an objection if any.

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 Released

The CRPF recruitment unit has also released the admit card for candidates who have registered to appear in the exam for recruitment to the ASI (Steno) post. The admit card of the same can be downloaded from the official website. The candidates are required to use their user ID and password that was created at the time of registration to access the admit card.

The CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 admit card contains all the necessary details including candidate ID, exam venue, recruitment details, and exam mode, among others. Candidates must note that entry to the exam venue is restricted without the admit card.

