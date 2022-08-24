CS Result 2022 For Executive, Professional Courses Will Be Out On Aug 25, Check Details

ICSI CS Result 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be releasing result for the ICSI CS Professional and Executive Courses on August 25, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth. To check the same, students will have to go to the official website icsi.edu by following the steps mentioned below.

As per the notice dated August 17, 2022, the results for the CS Professional and Executive Programmes will be declared on Thursday, August 25. The result release time has also been announced. The result which will be released soon is for the exams conducted between June 1 and June 10, 2022.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Check date and time here

CS Professional result will be released on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM

CS Executive result will be released on August 25 at 2:00 PM

Details to be mentioned on result

The individual CS result will mention the subject-wise break-up of marks

Passing status

Name

Roll number

Total marks

The institute will also provide the formal e-result-cum-marks statement to students who appeared for CS Executive June 2022. The e-result-cum-marks statement can be downloaded immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates should know that no physical copy will be issued to the students. However, result-cum-marks statement for the CS Professional June 2022 examination will be dispatched to the students at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result.

Follow these steps to download CS executive, professional result 2022