CS Results 2022 Out: ICSI CS Executive, Foundation June Results Direct Link Here

Image: Shutterstock
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test and foundation exam results today July 20, 2022. Now, candidates can download the ICSI CSEET result 2022 by visiting the official website www.icsi.edu. Along with CSEET Result 2022, the CS Foundation course result has also been released today. The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June 2022 session was conducted on June 15, 2022 and June 16, 2022. The CS Executive Entrance Test was held on July 9, 2022 and July 11, 2022. Candidates should know that there will be no physical copies of the result cum marks of the statement to the candidates. The soft copy is available on the website which candidates can download.
In case, candidates are not satisfied with their results they can apply for rechecking. In order to apply for the verification of marks through an offline mode, candidates will be required to download the application form the website and send it via speed or registered post, with duly filled details and the requisite fee. The fee can be paid either by way of a demand draft favoring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.