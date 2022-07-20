CS Results 2022 Out: ICSI CS Executive, Foundation June Results Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test and foundation exam results today July 20, 2022. Now, candidates can download the ICSI CSEET result 2022 by visiting the official website www.icsi.edu. Along with CSEET Result 2022, the CS Foundation course result has also been released today. The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June 2022 session was conducted on June 15, 2022 and June 16, 2022. The CS Executive Entrance Test was held on July 9, 2022 and July 11, 2022. Candidates should know that there will be no physical copies of the result cum marks of the statement to the candidates. The soft copy is available on the website which candidates can download.

CS Results 2022: Here's how to download ICSI CS Executive Result

Step 1:Registered candidates should visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, " Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required log-in credentials

Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the same and should take its printout for future reference

Here's direct link to check CS Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

Details mentioned on ICSI CS Executive Results 2022

Candidate’s roll number Subject wise breakup of marks Overall marks Qualifying status

In case, candidates are not satisfied with their results they can apply for rechecking. In order to apply for the verification of marks through an offline mode, candidates will be required to download the application form the website and send it via speed or registered post, with duly filled details and the requisite fee. The fee can be paid either by way of a demand draft favoring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative