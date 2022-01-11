CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Final Results Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2022: The final result has been released by the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) for Driver Constable. All those candidates who took part in the examination can check the CSBC 2022 final result by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in. The board aims to fill a total of 1722 seats through this recruitment drive. The board had invited 5321 candidates, out of which 5264 participated in the test.

This result is for the written examination that was conducted by the CSBC on January 3, 2021. Candidates who qualified in the written examination had to appear for a Physical Eligibility Test (PET) from November 15 to November 24, 2021, and the shortlisted candidates appeared for a Driver Efficiency Test (DET) that was conducted between December 08 and December 21, 2021.

CSBC driver constable final Result: Direct Link

To download the result candidates must follow the below-given steps or use the direct link given here - CSBC driver constable final Result - Click Here

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable final results: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check CSBC Bihar Driver Constable's final results candidates need to visit the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police Organisation" link.

link. Step 3: CSBC driver constable final Result would appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your roll number and marks in the result.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download the result for future needs.

