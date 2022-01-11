CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Final Results Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2022: The final result has been released by the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) for Driver Constable. All those candidates who took part in the examination can check the CSBC 2022 final result by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in. The board aims to fill a total of 1722 seats through this recruitment drive. The board had invited 5321 candidates, out of which 5264 participated in the test.
This result is for the written examination that was conducted by the CSBC on January 3, 2021. Candidates who qualified in the written examination had to appear for a Physical Eligibility Test (PET) from November 15 to November 24, 2021, and the shortlisted candidates appeared for a Driver Efficiency Test (DET) that was conducted between December 08 and December 21, 2021.