Advertisement

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Human Resource Development Group (CSIR HRDG) has announced the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor conducted in December 2023. Aspirants who participated in the CSIR UGC NET exam 2023 and applied for JRF can now access the list of qualified students for Junior Research Fellowship along with the respective subject-wise cut-off.

According to the released result document, CSIR HRDG has disclosed the roll numbers and ranks of the candidates. The announcement reveals that a total of 1424 candidates have been shortlisted for JRF NET (CSIR). Additionally, 23 candidates have qualified the test exclusively for JRF, while 34 candidates have successfully cleared the JRF and are also eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor, subject to meeting UGC's criteria, which includes possessing an MSc degree. The result notice further states that 1875 candidates have passed the JRF (NET) UGC, contingent upon meeting the eligibility criteria.

Advertisement

The comprehensive list details the results for various categories of the JRF, encompassing around 6,900 successful aspirants. Interested candidates can view the complete results on the official website.

How to check Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result 2023

To check the Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result for December 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of UGC CSIR HRDG at csirhrdg.res.in. On the homepage, locate the 'News and Announcements' section. Click on the link titled 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result December-2023.' The result document will open in a new page; carefully review all the necessary details. Download the document for future reference or further processes.

Candidates can also use the provided direct link to check the Joint UGC CSIR NET JRF Result for December 2023. The CSIR has also released the cut-off for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, accessible for candidates to review.