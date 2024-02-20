Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

CSIR HRDG Announces Joint CSIR UGC NET JRF Result December 2023: 1424 Candidates Shortlisted for JRF

Joint UGC CSIR NET JRF Result December 2023 declared. A total of 1424 candidates have been shortlisted for JRF NET (CSIR).

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Human Resource Development Group (CSIR HRDG) has announced the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor conducted in December 2023. Aspirants who participated in the CSIR UGC NET exam 2023 and applied for JRF can now access the list of qualified students for Junior Research Fellowship along with the respective subject-wise cut-off.

According to the released result document, CSIR HRDG has disclosed the roll numbers and ranks of the candidates. The announcement reveals that a total of 1424 candidates have been shortlisted for JRF NET (CSIR). Additionally, 23 candidates have qualified the test exclusively for JRF, while 34 candidates have successfully cleared the JRF and are also eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor, subject to meeting UGC's criteria, which includes possessing an MSc degree. The result notice further states that 1875 candidates have passed the JRF (NET) UGC, contingent upon meeting the eligibility criteria.

Advertisement

The comprehensive list details the results for various categories of the JRF, encompassing around 6,900 successful aspirants. Interested candidates can view the complete results on the official website.

How to check Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result 2023

To check the Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result for December 2023, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of UGC CSIR HRDG at csirhrdg.res.in.
  2. On the homepage, locate the 'News and Announcements' section.
  3. Click on the link titled 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result December-2023.'
  4. The result document will open in a new page; carefully review all the necessary details.
  5. Download the document for future reference or further processes.

Candidates can also use the provided direct link to check the Joint UGC CSIR NET JRF Result for December 2023. The CSIR has also released the cut-off for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, accessible for candidates to review.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

10 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

11 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

11 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

11 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

11 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

12 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

12 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

12 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

18 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

18 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

19 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Namma Metro Services Partially Affected on Purple Line Due to Tech Snag

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. India Young Professional Scheme: Application for First Ballot Begins

    World17 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Be Ready to Pay This Much Fine You If You Block Ambulances in Gurugram

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met

    Politics News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo