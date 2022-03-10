CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CSIR UGC NET June result: The National Testing Agency on March 9 released the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. The result has been uploaded on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. I order to check results, candidates who took the exam should be ready with their application number and Date of Birth.

"The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination was conducted by NTA on 29 January and 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 for 05 Subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 06 unique Shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences)," reads the official notification.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination was conducted by NTA on 29 January and 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 for 5 Subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country. It exam was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 6 unique Shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences). A total of 145719 candidates applied for the JRF out of which 118861 appeared. 61587 candidates applied for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and 40963 appeared.

CSIR NET result: Here is how to check scores

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2021 SCORE CARD”

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to key in their credentials and log in

The result will be displayed on screen, candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

NTA official notification highlights