CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CSIR UGC NET June result: The National Testing Agency on March 9 released the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. The result has been uploaded on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. I order to check results, candidates who took the exam should be ready with their application number and Date of Birth.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination was conducted by NTA on 29 January and 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 for 5 Subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country. It exam was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 6 unique Shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences). A total of 145719 candidates applied for the JRF out of which 118861 appeared. 61587 candidates applied for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and 40963 appeared.
CSIR NET result: Here is how to check scores
- Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2021 SCORE CARD”
- Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to key in their credentials and log in
- The result will be displayed on screen, candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference
Here is the direct link to check scores
NTA official notification highlights
- NTA in a release mentions that Live CCTV Surveillance was done throughout the examination through approximately 25565 CCTV cameras
- A total of approximately 7038 jammers were installed in each shift to prevent cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices.
- 18 Regional Coordinators, 149 City Coordinators and 340 Observers and 08 Virtual Observers were deployed for the smooth conduct of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination
- Post exam the Question Paper, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in from 22.02.2022 to 25.02.2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and results were processed as per the answer key finalized by experts.