CSIR-UGC NET Result 2022: Last Date To Challenge Answer Key Today; Check Steps Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the objection-raising window for the preliminary answer key of the CSIR-UGC joint NET 2022 today, October 3. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the preliminary answer key may raise objections and submit them to csirnet.nta.nic.in until 11:50 p.m.

This time, the entrance test was held between September 16 and 18, and the preliminary answer key was released on October 1. The authorities would first review the feedback given by the candidates, and only then the NTA would make the necessary changes on the final answer key. CSIR UGC NET results will be prepared using the final key.

According to the official notice, "If the challenge of any candidate in respect of any answer key is found to be correct, the answer key therefor will be revised and used for processing the results of all the candidates who attempted that question." "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his or her challenge," NTA said.

The CSIR UGC NET is for Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) awarded by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and for Lectureship (LS) or Assistant Professor posts. The exam is held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website.

Here's how to raise objections against the CSIR-UGC NET Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Check how to raise objections, candidates are required to visit the official website at csir.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads- “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge” on the candidates’ activity section on the home page.

Step 3: Select any one log-in option on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the login credentials like application number and date of birth or password on the portal.

Step 5: Then, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Step 7: To raise an objection, click on the ‘View answer key and challenge’ button.

Step 8: Finally, submit the necessary details and pay the required fee as asked.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative