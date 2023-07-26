CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download CSIR NET June Scorecard

CSIR NET June 2023 Results: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results and download their scorecard from the official website -csirnet.nta.nic.in. A direct link and steps to download the CSIR NET scorecard have been attached below.

How to download CSIR NET Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of the CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads, "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 Scorecard"

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: Key in your login credentials

Step 5: CSIR UGC NET scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CSIR NET Results 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023 was conducted from June 6 to 8 in 426 examination centres located in 178 Cities across the Country. The exam was held in five Subjects at 544 Centres in 425 Cities across the country. The exam was conducted in a computer-based test mode. A total of 2,74,027 candidates were enrolled to appear for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on June 14. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till June 16. NTA released the CSIR UGC NET final answer key on July 10. Candidates must note that the results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. "The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR, an official notice reads.