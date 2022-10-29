CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 Out, Here’s Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CSIR UGC NET Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET Results 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination can check the results by visiting the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. This year, the examination was conducted between September 16 and 18 at 306 centres across 166 cities. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET and following the below-mentioned step-by-step process.
According to the official notification, a total of 2,21,746 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1,62,084 appeared. Of these,67,813 were male candidates, 94,269 were female candidates and 2 candidates were from third gender. For more information and fresh updates, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.