CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 Out, Here’s Direct Link To Check Scores

CSIR UGC NET Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET Results. Candidates can check scores by visiting at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Amrit Burman
CSIR UGC NET Results

Image: Shutterstock


CSIR UGC NET Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET Results 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination can check the results by visiting the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. This year, the examination was conducted between September 16 and 18 at 306 centres across 166 cities. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET and following the below-mentioned step-by-step process.

Here's how to check CSIR UGC NET Results 2022

  • Step 1: To check the CSIR UGC NET Results 2022, visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter the login details.
  • Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Review the results and save the page.
  • Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference. 

Here's direct link to check CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 - Click Here

Details Mentioned on CSIR UGC NET Results

  • Name of the candidate
  • Name of the father
  • ID Registration
  • Category
  • City of the test
  • Examination time
  • Date
  • Signature
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Total and subject-wise marks/percentage score
  • Year of birth
  • Roll number
  • Gender

According to the official notification, a total of 2,21,746 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1,62,084 appeared. Of these,67,813 were male candidates, 94,269 were female candidates and 2 candidates were from third gender. For more information and fresh updates, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

