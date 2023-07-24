Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the Test conducted by it. Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.