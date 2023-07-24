Last Updated:

CSIR UGC NET Results 2023 LIVE Updates: CSIR NET Scorecard Released, Here's Link

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency has declared the CSIR UGC NET results 2023. The final answer key has already been released. The result was declared on July 25. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
csir ugc net result 2023

Image: Shutterstock

13:54 IST, July 26th 2023
CSIR NET Result link out

NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET Results 2023. To download the scorecard, candidates can click on the direct link given here. 

Direct link to download CSIR NET scorecard. 

13:51 IST, July 26th 2023
CSIR NET Results 2023 declared

CSIR NET Results 2023 have been declared at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

11:50 IST, July 25th 2023
CSIR UGC NET Result expected this week

NTA is expected to declare CSIR UGC NET results 2023 this week. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the result date. 

14:19 IST, July 24th 2023
Eligibility Criteria

M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and 50% (without rounding off) for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

14:19 IST, July 24th 2023
CSIR NET JRF stipend

The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable.

14:18 IST, July 24th 2023
JRFs awarded by CSIR every year

A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates holding BS-4 years program/ BE/ B.Tech./ B. Pharma/ MBBS/ Integrated BS-MS/M.Sc. or Equivalent degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in integrated MS- Ph.D. program with at least 55%^ marks for General/General-EWS & (50%^ for OBC- NCL/SC/ST/Third gender candidates and Persons with Disability) after qualifying the Test conducted by CSIR twice a year in June and December.

14:18 IST, July 24th 2023
What is Joint CSIR UGC NET?

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the Test conducted by it. Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

14:16 IST, July 24th 2023
How to check CSIR UGC NET Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of the CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads, "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 Scorecard"

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: Key in your login credentials

Step 5: CSIR UGC NET scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

14:14 IST, July 24th 2023
CSIR UGC NET final answer key out

NTA released the CSIR UGC NET final answer key on July 10. Candidates must note that the results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. 

14:14 IST, July 24th 2023
CSIR UGC NET answer key

The provisional answer key was released on June 14. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till June 16.

14:14 IST, July 24th 2023
2.7 lakh candidates took exam

The exam was conducted in a computer-based test mode. A total of 2,74,027 candidates were enrolled to appear for the exam. 

14:14 IST, July 24th 2023
CSIR UGC NET June 2023 exam dates

CSIR UGC NET 2023 was conducted from June 6 to 8 in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the Country.

14:14 IST, July 24th 2023
CSIR UGC NET Results 2023 soon

National Testing Agency is soon going to declare the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET). The result announcement date is  yet to be revealed.

