NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET Results 2023. To download the scorecard, candidates can click on the direct link given here.
CSIR NET Results 2023 have been declared at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.
M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and 50% (without rounding off) for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.
The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable.
A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates holding BS-4 years program/ BE/ B.Tech./ B. Pharma/ MBBS/ Integrated BS-MS/M.Sc. or Equivalent degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in integrated MS- Ph.D. program with at least 55%^ marks for General/General-EWS & (50%^ for OBC- NCL/SC/ST/Third gender candidates and Persons with Disability) after qualifying the Test conducted by CSIR twice a year in June and December.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the Test conducted by it. Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.
Step 1: Visit the official site of the CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the link that reads, "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 Scorecard"
Step 3: A login page will open
Step 4: Key in your login credentials
Step 5: CSIR UGC NET scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
NTA released the CSIR UGC NET final answer key on July 10. Candidates must note that the results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
The provisional answer key was released on June 14. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till June 16.
The exam was conducted in a computer-based test mode. A total of 2,74,027 candidates were enrolled to appear for the exam.
CSIR UGC NET 2023 was conducted from June 6 to 8 in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the Country.
National Testing Agency is soon going to declare the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET). The result announcement date is yet to be revealed.