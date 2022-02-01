CBSE CTET 2021: CBSE Releases CTET Answer Key 2021 For December Exam, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CBSE CTET 2021 answer key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Tuesday released the CTET Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam can check their answer key online. The CBSE CTET 2021 answer key has been uploaded on ctet.nic.in.
CBSE had earlier released the question papers and response sheet for CTET December 2021 exam on January 24, 2022. CTET December 2021 examination was conducted by CBSE from December 16 to January 13, 2022 . A re-exam for some candidates was conducted on January 17.
Candidates can raise objections against any key online. Valid objections with supporting proof will be considered by the panel. A revised final answer key will then be released on the official website.