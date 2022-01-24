CTET 2021: CBSE Releases CTET December 2021 Response Sheet & Question Paper

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on January 24 released the response sheet of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Along with the response sheet, the question paper has also been released. In order to check the same, candidates who took the exam can visit the CTET official website ctet.nic.in. It can also be downloaded from the same website. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to download CTET 2021 response sheet. :
It is to be noted that the CTET December 2021 examination was conducted by CBSE on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The examination was held in one shift on January 17 and in two shifts on January 21, 2022. The first shift was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Shift II was held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.
Lakhs of students who took the term 1 exam are waiting for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results. As per some media reports, it is being expected that CBSE result can be out this week. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma was asked if the results will be announced on Monday or this week. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said,“(We) will let you know once confirmed.”
Another board official earlier gave his statement that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. However, he too did not give a tentative date for the results. He said, "The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations."