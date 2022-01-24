CTET 2021: CBSE Releases CTET December 2021 Response Sheet & Question Paper

CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on January 24 released the response sheet of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Along with the response sheet, the question paper has also been released. In order to check the same, candidates who took the exam can visit the CTET official website ctet.nic.in. It can also be downloaded from the same website. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to download CTET 2021 response sheet. :

A step-by-step guide to download CTET December 2021 response sheet

In order to download the CTET 2021 answer key, candidates will have to go to CTET website ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, look for and click on the link which reads 'Download CTET-Dec. 2021 Question Paper with Responses'

Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter application number and password to log in

Post logging in, the question paper and responses will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it and download the same

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the response sheet

It is to be noted that the CTET December 2021 examination was conducted by CBSE on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The examination was held in one shift on January 17 and in two shifts on January 21, 2022. The first shift was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Shift II was held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

CBSE Term 1 results likely to be out soon

Lakhs of students who took the term 1 exam are waiting for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results. As per some media reports, it is being expected that CBSE result can be out this week. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma was asked if the results will be announced on Monday or this week. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said,“(We) will let you know once confirmed.”

Another board official earlier gave his statement that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. However, he too did not give a tentative date for the results. He said, "The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations."