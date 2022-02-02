CTET 2021 Provisional Answer Key: Here Is How To Raise Objections By February 4

CBSE CTET 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has released Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET answer key 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam can check the answer key now. The CBSE CTET 2021 answer key has been uploaded on ctet.nic.in and can be checked by following these steps. To be noted that the answer key that has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore candidates have an option of raising objections (if any).

In order to check the answer key, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.CBSE will accept challenges through online mode only and candidates challenging the answer key will have to pay Rs 1,000 par question challenged. Last date to challenge CTET 2021 answer key is February 4, 2022 upto 11:59 pm.

Check important dates here

CTET December 2021 examination was conducted by CBSE from December 16 to January 13, 2022

Re-exam for some candidates was conducted on January 17, 2022

Question papers and response sheet for CTET December 2021 exam was released on January 24, 2022

Provisional answer key has been released on February 1, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ends on February 4, 2022

How to check CTET Answer Key 2021

Candidates should visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on that link that reads, "Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021"

A new page will open

Click on the link that reads, "Click here for Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021"

A login page will open

Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

Your CTET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and match the keys with your response IDs

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: Here is how to raise objection