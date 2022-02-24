CTET 2021 Result Likely To Be Out Tomorrow, Final Answer Key Expected Today

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test by Friday, February 25, 2022. To be noted that the official website mentioned that the results will be out by February 15 but it has not been released yet. Registered candidates who took the exam and were waiting for results to be out will be able to check the same on the official website.

Candidates must know that no official confirmation has been made related to the result. However, as per reports final answer key will be out on Thursday, February 24, 2022. For accessing the CTET 2021 December session exam result, students should be ready with their CTET roll number and date of birth. Here are the steps which candidates will have to follow to download results.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: For checking the CTET results, candidates should visit the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check and download the result

Step 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future use

The Board conducted CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 was conducted in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the exam on January 21 was conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Soon after the release of CTET final answer key 2021, candidates can get a rough idea of the marks they will be scoring.

Candidates must know that CBSE already released provisional answer key with responses for the candidates' reference. The deadline to apply ended on February 4, 2022. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections raised on the provisional key. It is to be noted that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.