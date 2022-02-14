CTET 2021 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How You Can Check The Scores

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. All those registered candidates who have taken the CTET 2021 December session exam will be able to check their results on Tuesday. In order to check results, they will have to go to the official website at ctet.nic.in. For checking the results online, candidates should be ready with details such as CTET roll number and date of birth. The steps to download results have been mentioned below.

To be noted that the answer keys and question paper with responses for the candidates' reference has already been released by the Board. Candidates were given time till February 4 to raise objections. The final answer key for 2021 will be prepared after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates must know that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Step by step guide to check CTET 2021 results

Step 1: To check CTET Results candidates will have to go to the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check and download the result

Step 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future use

The Board conducted CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 was conducted in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the exam on January 21 was conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.