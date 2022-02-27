CTET Exam Result 2021-22 Expected To Be Out Feb 28, Here's All You Need To Know

CTET Exam Result 2021-22: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CTET final answer key and result on Monday, February 28, 2022. However, the CBSE has not confirmed the date on official website or through Twitter. The last update about the result reads that the tentative date of releasing result is Feb 15, 2022. Once results are released, candidates who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to download by following these steps. In order to check the result quickly, students should be ready with their CTET roll number and date of birth.

"There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CTET Exam Result 2021-22: Step by step guide to check scores

Step 1: In order to check CTET results, candidates who took the exam should go to the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the result tab and then click on CTET Dec 2021 Result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post logging on, the CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should then check and download the result

Step 6: Candiadtes are advised to take its screenshot or printout for future use

The Board conducted CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 was conducted in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the exam on January 21 was conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

As of now only provisional answer key has been released by CBSE. Candidates were given an option to raise objections and the deadline to apply ended on February 4, 2022. The final answer key is supposed to be prepared on the basis of objections raised on the provisional key but has not been released now. Candidates are hereby informed that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results.